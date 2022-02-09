Corning boys basketball continues strong year

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks boys basketball team is in elite form.

The Hawks have earned a #13 ranking in the state in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association Class AA poll and coming into Tuesday night they sit at a perfect (12-0). Already STAC West Champions, the Hawks look to continue that hot streak into the STAC overall tourney which starts next week.

Corning will host Windsor at 7 pm on Tuesday, February 15. If the Hawks win, they will play the winner of either U-E or Seton Catholic the following Friday at Horseheads Middle School’s Field House.

Before Tuesday night’s big road game at Elmira High School, a game where Corning can end their regular season perfect, 18 Sports spoke with the Hawks on their special season. It’s a season that each describes not only as special, but a unit playing as one for ultimate success.