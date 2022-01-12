Corning boys hoops outlasts Elmira & Wednesday night scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball teams remains perfect.

After a lengthy battle with the Elmira Express, a game that saw Corning trail at the half, the Hawks endured for the win 53-49. The Hawks move to (9-0) on the season and also bumped up to #18 in the latest New York State rankings.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Henderson paced the attack for the Hawks with 16 points. Teammate Jackson Casey had 12 points and six assists, Landen Burch secured a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Corning’s Aidan Chamberlin delivered a thunderous one-handed dunk midway through the game. Chamberlin added 10 points and nine rebounds on the night.

Elmira fought hard all night and cut the score to 51-49 on a late three-pointer by James Harris with under 15 seconds to play. After Corning hit two free throws, Elmira tried a final second three but it was off the mark giving the Hawks their ninth straight win to start the year.

Final scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers on Wednesday night is listed below.

High School Boys Basketball

#18 Corning 53, Elmira 49

Ithaca 76, Horseheads 57

#1 Avoca/Prattsburgh 88, Addison 55

Campbell-Savona 65, Hammondsport 42

Hornell 59, Way-Co 54

High School Girls Basketball

Moravia 46, Elmira Notre Dame 25

High School Wrestling

M-E 47, Elmira 27

O-M 54, Edison 17

#1 Tioga 71, Dryden 6

#1 Tioga 66, Newark Valley 6

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Shippensburg 85, Mansfield 81

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Mansfield 70, Shippensburg 50







