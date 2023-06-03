CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys lacrosse fall to Baldwinsville in the state tournament.

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

The Section IV Class A Champion Corning Hawks fell 8-4 to Baldwinsville in the NYSPHSAA Regional, on Saturday. Familiar foe, Baldwinsville eliminated the Hawks at Cicero North Syracuse High School for the 2nd-straight season behind 3 goals from Garrett Sutton.

The Hawks and Bees battled in a tight game in the 1st quarter, tying twice. Corning stormed out to the early lead with a James Freeman goal. The Bees quickly responded with Carson Dyl, scoring to tie the game at 1. The Hawks wasted no time hitting right back, as Brenden Jardin-Reed took the lead back in just 7 seconds. Later in the 1st, Sutton scored to begin his big day for Baldwinsville. The Bees scored the next 6 goals in the game, taking an 8-2 lead. Corning attempted to make a late surge with 2 late goals from Chris Grimaldi and Kale Lillico, but that would be all from the gold and black.

Baldwinsville will now move on to play Pittsford in the semifinals, in search of a 2nd-straight NYSPHSAA title.

Corning will now look ahead to the 2024 season when the will have a chance to win a 5th consecutive Section IV title. The Hawks will hit the field with a younger team next season, as 10 seniors including standout Chris Grimaldi are graduating. Grimaldi signed to play for Division I University of Massachusetts in 2024.