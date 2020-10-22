Corning CC baseball hopeful for the future

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With Fall ball season coming to a close, one local team is focused on the future.

Corning Community College baseball is looking for a resurgence under new head coach, Chris Karam. An Elmira native, Karam’s baseball roots run deep in the Twin Tiers. Karam not only played the game but even served as a batboy for the Elmira Pioneers during the Boston Red Sox affiliation days in the 1980’s.

CCC baseball, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), is doing everything possible to stay safe during the pandemic. Although the practices and scrimmages are virtually over, this program is hopeful for the future. A season this Spring is what they’re eyeing most, especially amid this challenging time.

18 Sports interviews Karam and members of the team who are bonded by the game. A bond that’s creating optimism not only for its head coach but for a program ready to take next season by storm.