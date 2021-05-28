Corning CC softball starts strong, Wheeler & Butler advance in NCAA Championships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lady Barons softball program continues to advance.

Corning Community College pitched two shutout wins on Thursday in the NJCAA Junior College World Series in Syracuse. CCC topped Suffolk County in game one, 3-0, and then followed that up with another win in the nightcap, 2-0, over DuPage.

Next up for the Lady Barons (36-1) is top-seeded Rock Valley (49-7) at 4 pm Friday afternoon.

In NCAA track and field, Elmira native Abbey Wheeler qualified for the NCAA overall championship in regionals by placing second in the 10K meters in Jacksonville. Wheeler’s time of 33:18.34 qualified her for the NCAA Championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

Corning native Lindsey Butler punched her ticket in the 800m final for this Saturday in Eastern Regionals. Butler’s time of 2:05.17 put her in 15th place for the event.