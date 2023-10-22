CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College’s Hayden Allington has added a major accolade to a great cross country season.

(Photo Courtesy: SUNY Corning Cross Country Facebook)

Corning Community College sophomore, Hayden Allington won the MSAC cross country championship, on Saturday. The Beaver Dams native ran a time of 30.26 at The Y at Watson Woods in Painted Post, New York. Following the title win, Allington will next head to Finger Lakes Community College to compete in regionals next Saturday. A good outing for the standout runner in the regional championships would qualify him to compete for an NJCAA Division III National Title.

Allington has impressed all season, turning in multiple personal best times and finishes. In September, Allington finished 59th out of 175 runners at the Harry F. Anderson Invitational and 4th at the Bruce Bridgeman Invitational with a time of 28.41 on the FLCC 8k course. The impressive showing, earned the Corning High School grad the NJCAA Region III Athlete of The Week honor.

Allington’s success this season comes, alongside several fellow Twin Tiers natives. Corning’s Ryan Flick and Elmira’s Dylan James are teammates of Allington, while Horseheads grad Casey Swartz serves as head coach.