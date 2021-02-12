Corning crushes Horseheads hoops, Athens’ Miller sets school record

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was opening night for some local rival basketball teams.

The Corning boys basketball team rolled past Horseheads, 72-38, behind a 24 point performance from Aiden Proudfoot. While in Athens, senior Kayleigh Miller set the school’s all-time three-pointer mark in her 20 point effort as the Wildcats outlasted Wellsboro, 44-33.

Miller hit her record-breaking 203rd three in the second quarter for Athens.

Highlights and more from Thursday night in the Twin Tiers. Full scoreboard of local scores below.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Corning 72, Horseheads 38 – Aiden Proudfoot 24 points for Corning

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Athens 44, Wellsboro 33 – Kayleigh Miller scored 20 points & set school’s three-point mark (203)
Wyalusing 33, Troy 28

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Florida State 67, Syracuse 52

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now