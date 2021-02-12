Corning crushes Horseheads hoops, Athens’ Miller sets school record

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was opening night for some local rival basketball teams.

The Corning boys basketball team rolled past Horseheads, 72-38, behind a 24 point performance from Aiden Proudfoot. While in Athens, senior Kayleigh Miller set the school’s all-time three-pointer mark in her 20 point effort as the Wildcats outlasted Wellsboro, 44-33.

Miller hit her record-breaking 203rd three in the second quarter for Athens.

Highlights and more from Thursday night in the Twin Tiers. Full scoreboard of local scores below.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Corning 72, Horseheads 38 – Aiden Proudfoot 24 points for Corning

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Athens 44, Wellsboro 33 – Kayleigh Miller scored 20 points & set school’s three-point mark (203)

Wyalusing 33, Troy 28

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Florida State 67, Syracuse 52