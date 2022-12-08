CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball looked sharp out of the gate.

The Hawks cruised past Binghamton using a big fourth quarter of scoring in their 100-77 season-opening win. Corning (1-0) is the defending Section IV Class AA Champions and started things off right with some of the top talent in the state.

Junior guard Isaiah Henderson scored a game-high 30 points while senior forward Reed Walwrath had 25 points for The Hawks. Also adding a big night for Corning was 7th grader Nolyn Proudfoot who buried five three-pointers on his way to 17 points in his varsity debut.

Senior guard Jackson Casey scored 15 points and fellow senior Logan Booker added 13 for Corning on the night. Next game for the Hawks is next Wednesday night when the team hosts Maine-Endwell.

In other action, the Elmira Express boys picked up their first win of the season 88-72 over visiting Johnson City. Express senior forward Chris Woodard scored a game-high 22 points while junior guard Kobe Thomas poured in 20 for The Express (1-1). Senior guard James added 18 points for Elmira.

Check out the full highlights and scores from a busy Wednesday night of action.

High School Boys Basketball

Corning 100, Binghamton 77

Elmira 88, Johnson City 72

Troy 81, NE Bradford 53

Towanda 45, Sayre 40

Athens 63, CV 23