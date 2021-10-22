Corning & Elmira football to battle for Class AA crown & Eli Thomas honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s going to be a game that many will not soon forget.

Two teams, Elmira and Corning. One goal: earn Section IV Class AA bragging rights. The two will clash again on Saturday at 1:30 pm at Elmira’s Ernie Davis Academy. The Express and Hawks will square off to decide who will earn the Class AA divisional crown and a potential top seed in the upcoming Section IV Class AA playoffs.

Corning is (4-1) while Elmira sits at (3-2) overall but both are unbeaten in league play. The Hawks are at (2-0) and Express at (1-0) in divisional games. 18 Sports will have highlights of the big game on Saturday and to get you ready, we give you a preview in music form.

Also of special note, former Express standout, Eli Thomas, is a nominee for the Capital One Orange Bowl Courage Award. Thomas, now a senior linebacker at Minnesota State, has endured three ACL surgeries and even a challenging stroke to play the game again.

Thomas transferred from UConn to Minnesota State and is playing at a high level. Already, Thomas leads the team in solo tackles per game with 18 and is second in overall tackles with 26. The winner of the award will be revealed in the coming weeks.

According to the Football Writers Association of America, The Capital One Orange Bowl Courage Award is annually given to a player, coach or support person in college football who displays courage, on or off the field.

The award was created by ESPN The Magazine’s senior writer Gene Wojciechowski, also a FWAA member. A select group of writers from the FWAA vote on the winner each year.

The requirements for nomination for the weekly award include displaying some sort of courageous act, on or off the field including, overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster and living through a lifetime of hardships.