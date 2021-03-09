Corning football ready for new season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a while but finally it’s back.

New York State Section IV football has returned for a unique spring season. The Corning Hawks, like many teams in the region, have waited for a long time. In the fall of 2019, Corning won the Section IV Class AA title after taking down two-time defending champs Elmira in the finals.

The Hawks return standout running back, senior Max Freeman, to the lineup along with a host of talented players from their defending title team. This spring season is the first of its kind for all area teams as the fall football slate was postponed due to the virus.

Corning is thrilled to simply return to the field and play the game they love once again. The Hawks open up play next weekend against Horseheads to start their season.

Check out 18 Sports’ full preview of the Hawks as the start the new season.