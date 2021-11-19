Corning football ready for revenge on state playoff weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s all or nothing for local football teams left standing.

In New York State, #14 Corning football seeks revenge in the Class AA Regional against #18 Cicero-North Syracuse. Kickoff is set for 6 pm at Vestal High School. Saturday’s game is a rematch of the previous round two years ago, a game that the Hawks didn’t forget.

In the final seconds, C-NS converted a field goal edging the Hawks, 24-22. This year, Corning is ready and reloaded to avenge that loss two years later.

In other action on Saturday, Canton will face a tough test in the PIAA Class A Tournament. The unbeaten Warriors (11-0) face highly touted Steelton-Highspire (8-3) out of Harrisburg. Steel-High is the top seed in the region.

Canton cruised over Muncy 45-7 last week in the opening round. Steel-High earned a big win over Delone Catholic 42-20 to advance and play Canton. Kickoff is set for 3 pm at Towanda High School on Saturday.

18 Sports gets you ready for the action and will keep you updated on all things high school football this weekend.