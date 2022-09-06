CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field.

Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday.

Admission is free to attend as the Hawks look to start the season off right with a win. Corning is the two-time defending Section IV Class AA Champions after racking up a (9-2) overall record a season ago. The Hawks eventually fell to Cicero-North Syracuse in the New York State regional round.

The Hawks graduated 18 seniors but return offensive weapons in running back Logan Booker and tight end Jack Van Woert. Booker rushed for over 1,200 yards and had 20 touchdowns.

Newburgh, last year’s Section IX Champion, dropped their first game of the season 15-7 to New Rochelle last week. The Goldbacks were (10-2) last year and made the New York State Final Four before losing to eventual Class AA Champions, Carmel High School.