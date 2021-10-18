Corning grad Max Freeman earns Empire 8 football honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout is being recognized for his big weekend game.

Corning High School graduate, Max Freeman, has earned Empire 8 Conference Football Co-Offensive Player of The Week. Freeman, a freshman running back at Alfred University, was instrumental in the Saxons 38-35 win over St. John Fisher. An official announcement courtesy of the Empire 8 is listed below.

Freeman has rushed for 232 yards this season and racked up a touchdown on 5.2 yards per carry in five games played.