Corning Hawks sweep Section IV basketball championships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Section IV Class AA basketball belongs to the Hawks.

Both the Corning boys and girls basketball teams topped Elmira in the championship final games at Ithaca High School on Friday night. The Corning girls outlasted the Express, 46-44 and the boys cruised over Elmira in the nightcap, 76-56.

On the girls side, Corning put an end to Elmira’s Class AA dominance ending the Express’ four-game championship streak. Elmira had the lead at halftime, 24-18. Alyssa Dobson had the go-ahead basket giving Corning 40-38 lead and the Hawks never looked back.

For the Hawk boys, it was a night of redemption as Corning avenged a late-season loss to Elmira who stopped Corning’s unbeaten streak in February.

Isaiah Henderson paced the Corning boys with 27 points while Landen Burch added 14 points. Next up for both programs is a chance to compete in the New York State Tournament, games will be announced in the coming days.

Full Friday night championship scoreboard from The 18 Sports Blitz below.

High School Basketball

Corning 46, Elmira 44 – Class AA Girls Finals

Corning 76, Elmira 56 – Class AA Boys Finals

Waterloo 59, Hornell 38 – Class B Girls Finals

Andover/Whitesville 49, Avoca/Prattsburgh 43 Class D Girls Finals





