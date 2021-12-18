Corning hoops outlasts Vestal & Friday night scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball team had a flair for the dramatic Friday night.

The Hawks utilized a strong second half to outlast Vestal on the road, 58-57. Isaiah Henderson had 22 points to lead the way for Corning in of the top performances of the night. Game highlights and plenty more from around the region on 18 Sports.

Full scoreboard below, plus, highlights from NTL girls basketball, Section V hoops and Section IV.

High School Boys Basketball

Corning 58, Vestal 57

Waverly 69, Elmira Notre Dame 30

Watkins Glen 65, Edison 28

Newfield 63, Tioga 54

Haverling 59, Way-Co 52

Canisteo-Greenwood 53, Campbell-Savona 37

Jasper-Troupsburg 62, Hammondsport 31

Avoca-Prattsburgh 95, Arkport-Canaseraga 14

High School Girls Basketball

Hornell 54, Dansville 45

Athens 52, Canton 33

Towanda 51, NE Bradford 45

S-VE 41, O-M 28

Tioga 51, Newfield 48

Haverling 56, Way-Co 19

Canisteo-Greenwood 46, Avoca/Prattsburgh 36