Corning hoops outlasts Vestal & Friday night scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball team had a flair for the dramatic Friday night.
The Hawks utilized a strong second half to outlast Vestal on the road, 58-57. Isaiah Henderson had 22 points to lead the way for Corning in of the top performances of the night. Game highlights and plenty more from around the region on 18 Sports.
Full scoreboard below, plus, highlights from NTL girls basketball, Section V hoops and Section IV.
High School Boys Basketball
Corning 58, Vestal 57
Waverly 69, Elmira Notre Dame 30
Watkins Glen 65, Edison 28
Newfield 63, Tioga 54
Haverling 59, Way-Co 52
Canisteo-Greenwood 53, Campbell-Savona 37
Jasper-Troupsburg 62, Hammondsport 31
Avoca-Prattsburgh 95, Arkport-Canaseraga 14
High School Girls Basketball
Hornell 54, Dansville 45
Athens 52, Canton 33
Towanda 51, NE Bradford 45
S-VE 41, O-M 28
Tioga 51, Newfield 48
Haverling 56, Way-Co 19
Canisteo-Greenwood 46, Avoca/Prattsburgh 36