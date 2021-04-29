Corning lacrosse ready for big return season

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Lacrosse is back in the Crystal City.

That is, for the high school spring season. The Corning boys lacrosse team from 2019, the Section IV Champions, never had the opportunity to defend their crown last year. Due to the virus, only one week of practice took place a year ago and in 2021 the Hawks are primed to come out blazing.

Game one of the season is Friday night when the Hawks welcome Watkins Glen to Memorial Stadium. Opening draw is scheduled for 7:15 pm.

Like many seasons prior, Corning will look to a wealth of upcoming talent to make an immediate impact on the field. Back is recent Division I signee, Kelly Dupree, who will play lacrosse at Manhattan College next year. The Hawks will also look to replace the likes of Seth Hogue, who went on to play at Jacksonville University in Florida.

A full schedule for the 2021 season is below for the Corning Hawks. Watch their season preview with words from Corning head coach Chris Hogue and Dupree.