ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team didn’t waste any time.

The Hawks stormed out to a big lead and never looked back in their 12-3 dominating win over Ithaca Thursday in the Section IV Class A Championship in Endicott. Chris Grimaldi scored six goals for the Hawks as they now advance to the New York State Class A Tournament.

In Class B, Horseheads saw their season come to a closing halt courtesy of the Vestal Golden Bears. Vestal bested the Blue Raiders 8-2. Full Thursday recap and scoreboard below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Corning 12, Ithaca 3 – Section IV Class A Championship

Vestal 8, Horseheads 2 – Section IV Class B Championship

M-E 15, Johnson City 5 – Section IV Class C Championship

Chenango Forks 22, Chenango Valley 6 – Section IV Class D Championship

High School Softball

Elmira Notre Dame 6, Tioga 5 – Section IV Class C semis

NJCAA Softball

Rock Valley 3, Corning CC 2

– NJCAA nationals in Syracuse, CCC will compete in elimination round Friday at 7 pm

(Photo: Corning Hawks Twitter)