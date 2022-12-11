ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four standout lacrosse players earned a special honor.

On Sunday, Corning High School graduates Hunter Newman, Quinn Bowler, Nik Nickerson and Kelly DuPree received their MAAC Championship rings as members of Manhattan College men’s lacrosse.

Each player saw valuable playing time last year as the Jaspers beat St. Bonaventure 8-7 for the MAAC crown. The rings were awarded at halftime of Sunday’s Manhattan vs. Bryant College men’s basketball game.

Last season, now junior attacker Quinn Bowler scored four goals with seven assists in 13 games he started. Sophomore defender Hunter Newman played in 12 games and registered five ground balls.

Senior midfielder Nik Nickerson played in 11 games and notched three ground balls. And, sophomore attacker Kelly Dupree played in two games for Manhattan last season.

The Jaspers (8-7) dropped an opening round NCAA Tournament game to Vermont 15-3 to end the year. Manhattan opens the 2023 season vs. St. John’s on February 11 at home.