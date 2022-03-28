ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Corning Hawks reunion of sorts in college lacrosse.

On Saturday, St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse surged past Manhattan College 15-9 at home in Olean. A total of six former Corning Hawks players are on the roster between both teams. Senior midfielder Cian Collins had the biggest stat of the day with a goal for The Bonnies.

Manhattan’s Quinn Bowler, a sophomore at attack, had an assist while fellow attacker Kelly Dupree, a freshman, saw playing time for the Jaspers.

Other Corning grads on the respective rosters in the game are listed below:

Hunter Newman, Manhattan freshman defense

Nick Nickerson, Manhattan junior midfielder

Ryan Burns, St. Bonaventure senior defense

St. Bonaventure (7-2) next hosts Monmouth on Saturday, April 9 at Noon. Manhattan (3-5) hosts Canisius College this Saturday at 11 am.