Corning native features Steelers legend Bleier in a new book

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rocky Bleier is one of the most legendary Pittsburgh Steelers of all-time.

Bleier, who won four Super Bowls for the Steel Curtain in a career that spanned from the late 1960’s until the early 80’s, was a running back who earned respect in the National Football League (NFL) by the way he played. But, it was what he did for his country that made him more legendary.

Bleier was drafted and then wounded in Vietnam. His story, along with several other memorable moments, will be discussed and highlighted in a new upcoming book. The compilation, “Pulling Each Other Along – True Stories of Kindness,” is co-authored by Corning native, Doug Cornfield.

The book aims to inspire and showcase acts of kindness that can change the world. The new work is due to be released soon with their first kick-starter event in the fall with Cornfield and fellow co-author, Todd Civin.

Cornfield tells 18 Sports that the book is a branch off of their first overall success, “A Pound of Kindness,” a story about fellow Corning legend, Dave Clark, and his unique story of helping others.

In a special interview shared with 18 Sports through Cornfield, we take you back to the memory of kindness that has stuck with Bleier forever. An act of compassion that saved his life.

For more information on the upcoming book, please visit Cornfield and Clark’s book site at https://apoundofkindness.com/