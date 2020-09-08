Corning native in the running for Ms. Health & Fitness

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning fitness expert has the shot of a lifetime.

Alexandra Forbes, who’s a trainer at Journey Fitness, is up for the national honor of being Ms. Health & Fitness 2020. An online vote is open until Thursday at 11 PM to see if Forbes advances to the semifinal round of the competition.

After weeks of votes, Forbes is honored to have gotten this far, with the winner earning not only a cover shoot for Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine but also a grand prize of $20,000 dollars. Currently, Forbes is in 7th place in the competition and needs to finish first in her group to advance. Overall, the contest began nationwide with thousands of submissions.

You can vote as many times as needed at the competition website here: https://mshealthandfitness.com/2020/alexandra-forbes

Forbes, who had a successful career in social services and mental health prior to her fitness career, says she will help our region bridge the gap between the two fields with the prize money if she were to win. 18 Sports encourages your votes to help Forbes move forward to the next round.