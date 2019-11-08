Corning on a quest for Class AA football crown

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The battle is almost here.

Corning, the top seed and regular season Section IV Class AA champs, will host Elmira in the title game Friday at 7 pm. The Express is the two-time defending Class AA champion and will be looking for a three-peat come Friday.

In a rematch of the regular season, Corning (8-1) upended Elmira (7-2) just a few weeks ago at Marty Harrigan Field. Now, it’s all or nothing.

Corning hasn’t tasted a Class AA title in five years. The Hawks did win a championship in their first year as a combined force in 2010.

18 Sports previews the game of the season between Corning and Elmira. Take a closer look at the Hawks as they prepare for the Express on Friday.