Corning-Painted Post Sports HOF dinner moved to Sunday afternoon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in two years, the Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame night will return.

But, the night will have to wait another day. In a message from the hall of fame, Saturday’s banquet has been postponed amid the weather concern hitting the region. The new date will now be Sunday at 2 pm at the Corning Museum of Glass.

For more information, please find the Corning-Painted Post Hall of Fame on Facebook. The night is dedicated to honoring the best in the Corning-Painted Post sport history. Inductees speak from the heart on their experiences and what the area gave to them in striving for excellence in life.

