Corning rugby standout Mckenna Hill signs with Queens University

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local rugby standout is heading to the next level.

Corning’s Mckenna Hill made her college plans official Friday afternoon in front of friends and family. Hill signed the dotted line to compete for Division II Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

Hill played three varsity seasons for the Hawks rugby program. Two years ago, Corning finished third in the state with Hill on the team. Mckenna plans to major in biology and hopes to attend medical school after her undergraduate work.

18 Sports takes you to the signing on Friday afternoon with words from Hill on the next step of her journey.