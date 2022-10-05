ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks boys soccer team outlasted rival Horseheads Wednesday night.

The Hawks received two goals from Jackson Casey on the night propelling Corning to victory 4-1 at Horseheads High School. The Blue Raiders got its lone goal from Seth Wilsoncroft on a perfect header play early in the second half.

In other action, the Elmira boys soccer team bounced Binghamton and Spencer-Van Etten topped Edison in volleyball. Check out the full Wednesday night scoreboard from 18 Sports.

High School Boys Soccer

Corning 4, Horseheads 1

Elmira 6, Binghamton 0

Hornell 4, Dansville 0

Addison 3, C-G 0

High School Girls Soccer

West Genesee 2, Elmira 0

Waverly 5, Candor 0

Watkins Glen 8, Tioga 0

High School Volleyball

S-VE 3, Edison 1