ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks boys soccer team outlasted rival Horseheads Wednesday night.
The Hawks received two goals from Jackson Casey on the night propelling Corning to victory 4-1 at Horseheads High School. The Blue Raiders got its lone goal from Seth Wilsoncroft on a perfect header play early in the second half.
In other action, the Elmira boys soccer team bounced Binghamton and Spencer-Van Etten topped Edison in volleyball. Check out the full Wednesday night scoreboard from 18 Sports.
High School Boys Soccer
Corning 4, Horseheads 1
Elmira 6, Binghamton 0
Hornell 4, Dansville 0
Addison 3, C-G 0
High School Girls Soccer
West Genesee 2, Elmira 0
Waverly 5, Candor 0
Watkins Glen 8, Tioga 0
High School Volleyball
S-VE 3, Edison 1