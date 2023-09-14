ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was an epic clash that will go down as one of the best soccer battles in recent memory.

Unbeaten Corning boys soccer, ranked sixth in the New York State Class AAA rankings, traveled to take on the fourth-ranked and unbeaten Ithaca Little Red Thursday night. In the final frame, a game that went all the way to double overtime, Corning’s Carter Rosno scored on a penalty kick at 5:51 giving the Hawks a 3-2 win.

It was Rosno’s second goal of the night as he continues to shine in his senior year for the Hawks (7-0) on top of becoming the school’s all-time leader in scoring earlier this season. Corning has proved to be one of the top teams in the state and Thursday’s win cemented it. Ithaca suffered just its first loss of the season falling to (5-1).

Rosno scored the first goal of the game giving the Hawks an early 1-0 lead in the first half. Ithaca responded with a goal from Iago Lopez to tie it in the first but Corning took the lead right back. Grayson Timmons scored with just under 11 minutes left in the first half giving the Hawks a 2-1 edge heading into halftime.

Lopez would then score his second goal of the night for Ithaca knotting the game at 2-2. Both teams had respective opportunities as the game went into double overtime. Rosno then connected on the game-winning goal off of a penalty kick in the second overtime giving the Hawks the win and celebration.

Corning is next scheduled to host Elmira this Saturday at Noon. Below, a full scoreboard from Thursday night.

High School Boys Soccer

#6 Corning 3, #4 Ithaca 2

Horseheads 2, Elmira 1

Owego 5, Waverly 0

Campbell-Savona 1, Arkport-Canaserega 0

High School Girls Soccer

Watkins Glen 5, Tioga 0

High School Volleyball

Corning 3, Vestal 0

Owego 3, Oneonta 0

Trumansburg 3, Edison 0