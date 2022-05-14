ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning High School softball won the program’s first STAC title in a win Maine-Endwell on Saturday.

The Corning Hawks defeated Maine-Endwell 6-2 after a three-run home run from Sophia Polzella. The win comes for the Hawks following a nearly perfect season. Corning posted a 16-1 record with their only loss being Maine-Endwell. The Spartans beat the Hawks 7-3 in April, a near opposite result was earned by the Hawks with the STAC title on the line.

Corning beat Chenango Valley 10-6 in the STAC semifinals to reach the championship game. The Hawks now have their first STAC crown in program history. The Hawks appeared in the title game in 2019 against the Spartans and in 2011 in a loss to Chenango Valley.

(Photo courtesy of @CorningHawks Twitter)