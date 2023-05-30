ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning softball’s season ends with a subregional round loss to Monroe-Woodbury in states.

Section IV Champion Corning’s season ended on Tuesday, following a 13-2 loss to Section IX’s Monroe-Woodbury. The Hawks battled the Crusaders at Union-Endicott High School in the NYSPHSAA subregional round.

Monroe-Woodbury saw impressive performances on both sides, with 5 batters recording at least 1 RBI, while Valerie Pedersen had a stellar day on the mound. Pedersen tossed a complete game and held the Hawks to just 2 hits. The Siena College commit delivered 15 strikeouts for the Crusaders. Arianna Exarchakis hit a 2-run home run to start the game for Monroe-Woodbury, in route to a 4 for 4 day at the plate, while teammate Oliva Shippee went 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Corning’s effort was led by a complete game from Peyton Sullivan, who struck out 2 Crusaders. At the plate, the Hawks got hits from Cortney Searfoss and Hayden Robertson. Robertson delivered 1 RBI and Lauren DeRosa scored a run for the black and gold.

Corning finishes their season having earned their 4th Section IV Class AA championship since 2012, following a 6-4 win over Elmira, last Saturday. The Hawks will enter the 2024 season aiming for their 2nd ever state title, with the first coming in 2019.