Corning softball outlasts Horseheads for Class AA crown

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks saved the best for last.

After last season was canceled due to the virus, and the New York State Championships were canceled this spring, Corning and Horseheads battled to the very end in the Section IV Class AA Championship. The Hawks held off a relentless Blue Raider charge in the 7th earning the win, 10-9, in Corning.

The victory marks the first back-to-back Section IV titles in Corning history and it gives the Hawks the next best thing after not being able to defend their NYS Championship in 2019.

Horseheads scored five runs in the final frame before their comeback bid fell short. Erin Gill took the loss on the mound for Horseheads while Corning’s Danielle Frink earned the victory. Frink pitched six and two-thirds, while Peyton Sullivan earned the save.

Corning’s Kellie Zoerb hit an RBI triple in the first inning, followed by Sophie Polzella’s home run in the second giving the Hawks a commanding lead which kept building. Horseheads Molly Wolf paced the Blue Raiders with three hits on the night.

High School Softball

Corning 10, Horseheads 9 – Class AA Title

High School Baseball

Horseheads 7, Elmira 1 – Class AA Semis

Susquehanna Valley 11, Waverly 9 – Class B Semis

Haverling 19, Williamson 2 – Sec 5 Class B Quarters

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira ND 11, Chenango Forks 7 – Class D Semis

PGCBL Baseball

Elmira Pioneers 5, Geneva 4

NYCBL Baseball

Mansfield 19, Hornell 0