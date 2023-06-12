CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Hawks State Champion student-athletes from the 2022-23 season, received major honors from NYS Representaves.

Corning High School’s Fall and Winter NYSPHSAA Champions for the 2022-23 season converged on the Corning High School Cafeteria, on Monday. The collection of champions received special honors from New York State Representatives. New York State Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano presented several student-athletes with proclamations, celebrating their achievements on the field and in the pool.

“These type of events are some of the most special things I get to do as a State Senator, said O’Mara. Coming out and seeing these athletes that have won State Championships is impressive because of the hard work that goes into it.”

“It’s a very special day for the athletes, said Palmesano. They have put in a tremendous amount of work, time, and energy. It is a tremendous commitment, not just in the pool or on the field, but in the classroom as well.”

Among the teams and players honored were Corning’s 2022 Boy’s Track and Field Relay Team, Boy’s Cross Country Team, Indoor Track and Field Champion Gyasi Ruffin, Three-Time State Champion Swimmer Angie McKane, and Five-Time Track and Field State Champion Jack Gregorski.

The 2022 NYSPHSAA Championship Track and Cross Country teams include; Ashton Bange, Gabe Cornfield, Tevin McLaren, DJ Cornfield, Marcus Homa, Josh Beres, Jaxyn Mahoney, and Jack Gregorski.

Hawks standout Gyasi Ruffin shared that the 2021 NYS recognition event added extra motivation for him to win again.

“This is not the first one of these presentations that I’ve been to, said Ruffin. Seeing it last year was definitely a motivator to try and get back on the podium at states.”

Three-Time NYSPHSAA Champion in Swimming, Angie McKane, was excited to be a part of the presentation. The record holder in the majority of Section IV pools felt honored by the event.

“I think it’s incredible that we are all able to be recognized, said McKane. We all have worked so hard and put countless hours of work into our sports.”