Corning surges past Horseheads hoops to stay unbeaten

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The state’s 15th ranked team continues to shine in the Cyrstal City.

Corning surged past Horseheads on the road 72-64 to remain unbeaten (12-0) on the season. Wednesday night’s win didn’t come easy for the Hawks. Corning trailed 37-30 at halftime and after tying the game at 41 in the third quarter, they never trailed again.

Isaiah Henderson scored a game-high 26 points for the Hawks and Jackson Casey added 23. Horseheads was paced by 21 points by Jeremy Truax. Full scoreboard from a busy Thursday night of action.

High School Boys Basketball

#15 Corning 72, Horseheads 64

Elmira 63, Ithaca 58

Elmira ND 48, Tioga 44

#1 Avoca/Prattsburgh 96, Bolivar Richburg 62

Livonia 64, Hornell 60

Troy 56, Wellsboro 53

High School Wrestling

Corning 58, Ithaca 21

NJCAA Basketball

Corning CC (Women) 66, TC3 61

Corning CC (Men) 76, TC3 57

NCAA Basketball

Mansfield 114, Bloomsburg 107

Syracuse 89, NC State 82





