COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning travel baseball team had a trip to remember this weekend.

The Corning 15u Elite travel baseball team won their pool in the Cooperstown Tournament before falling in the semis.

A total of ten teams were in the tournament from the east and Corning even had the opportunity to play on Doubleday Field, a world-reknown venue in the game.

Corning Elite lost 9-7 in the semis to Spitfire Green, a team from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Corning is coached by Jeremy Austin and will look to keep working and getting better throughout the summer. Several future Corning Hawk high school players are featured on the team.

Cooperstown is home of the iconic National Baseball Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction weekend is July 22-24.