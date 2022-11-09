CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning volleyball swept Section IX’s Pine Bush to advance to regionals in the New York State tournament.

Corning defeated Pine Bush in straight sets 25-17, 25-21, 25-18. The Hawks now move on to regionals and will travel to John Jay Cross River High School to face Mamaroneck on Friday at 4 p.m.

The Hawks are soaring high off of a Section IV Class AA title, which they won last weekend over Ithaca.

Stick with 18 Sports for more on the Hawks and their run in the state tournament.