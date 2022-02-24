Corning youth hockey players enjoy experience skating with Elmira College

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A local youth hockey program got the chance of a lifetime.

Corning Youth Hockey received the opportunity to skate and learn from the Elmira College women’s hockey team on Thursday. Kids learned skills of the game, practiced, and simply got better with the nation’s #3 ranked team in the country for NCAA D-III women’s hockey.

It was a unique experience for the youth and also for Elmira College players who continue to help inspire the next generation of players.

On Saturday, Elmira College hosts William & Smith College in the New England Hockey Conference semis at 3 pm. The men’s team will then play Babson in the conference semis at 7 pm at The Domes.