Corning’s Bartone earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning Hawk standout swimmer is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

Cal Bartone earns the top honor for a record-setting performance in the pool for the Hawks. Bartone set the Elmira Beecher Invitational record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.241. The new record broke the old mark set in 1999.

Bartone was also on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams that also set pool records. Congratulations to Bartone for earning this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

If you would to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. The Simmons-Rockwell Nissan Athlete of The Week is awarded each Monday on 18 Sports at 6 PM.

(Photo courtesy of the Corning Leader)