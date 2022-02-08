Corning’s Butler earns ACC track honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning track star continues to shine at the next level.

Lindsey Butler, a junior runner for D-I Virginia Tech University, has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Performer of The Week for indoor track & field. It marks the first time Butler has earned the recognition for the Hokies.

Butler, a first-team ACC selection last year for Virginia Tech, had a conference best 800m at the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem. Her time of 2:05.3 was the top time at JDL Fast Track, which converted to 2:03.61 and ranked her second in the NCAA this season.

Last season, Butler took first in the 800m indoor race earning gold for Virginia Tech. She was second in outdoor last year in the ACC Championships. Butler is a two-time first team All-American for the Hokies.

At Corning, Butler was a multi-time New York State Champion for the Hawks in 800m indoor and 600m outdoor.

(Information used courtesy of Virginia Tech athletics)