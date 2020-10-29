Corning’s Cal Bartone commits to D-I Loyola swimming

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top swimmers is taking his talents to the next big level.

Corning Hawks junior swimmer, Cal Bartone, made his future plans clear on Thursday announcing his intent to swim for the Division I Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. Bartone made the official announcement on his Instagram account.

A standout his entire career for the Hawks, Bartone placed 9th in the state last year in the 50 freestyle race. Bartone has also set several personal and pool-best records including the Beecher Invitational’s best time in the 100-yard breaststroke.

