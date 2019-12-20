Corning’s Charlotte Nevins signs with Vermont lacrosse

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another big name is taking their Corning lacrosse roots to the next level.

Charlotte Nevins, a star defender for the Hawk girls program, signed here letter of intent to play for the University of Vermont on Thursday in front of a full house crowd. Nevins is a three-year player for the Hawks and has earned all-league.

A standout in the classroom, Nevins carries a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. In front of her family, friends, and team Nevins made her college plans official and signed to Vermont.

With video courtesy of the Corning Leader, we recap the signing from Thursday afternoon as another accomplished Hawk carries on the tradition of excellence.