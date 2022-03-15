Corning’s Collins & Burns score in same game for St. Bonaventure lax

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Crystal City lacrosse standouts are excelling at the next level.

Corning Hawk graduates Cian Collins and Ryan Burns scored one goal each in Friday’s 12-5 home win over Cleveland State for the St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse team. Collins would add another goal for the Bonnies in Sunday’s 11-10 win on the road at Cleveland State.

St. Bonaventure has now won three games in a row and has put together a strong (5-2) record to start the year.

Collins, a senior midfielder, has four goals and three assists on the year. Cian is a two-time MAAC All-Academic League selection in 2020 and 2022.

Burns is a senior defenseman for the Bonnies. Ryan scored the first goal of his college career on Friday and continues to be a key part for the program on defense. Burns has four ground balls and has caused one turnover on the season.

Burns is also a two-time MAAC All-Academic selection in the past two years.

The Bonnies next play at Marist College (1-5) Saturday at 1 pm.