CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A dream came true for one Corning softball star on Wednesday.

Ellie DeRosa, a senior center fielder for the Hawks, signed her letter of intent to play softball at George Mason University. The all-state pick made it official in front of a solid crowd at Corning High School full of teammates, family, and friends.

DeRosa was a pivotal part of the Hawks offense last year at the plate hitting a staggering .594 with three home runs. Corning, who’s the defending New York State Class AA champs from 2019, also won another Section IV title in 2021.

Ellie also excels in the classroom and currently holds a 4.0 grade point average. She is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in physics at George Mason.

“I want to thank all my teammates over the years from track and softball for all their support and friendship,” DeRosa said. I also would like to thank all of my athletic coaches throughout the years with a special thanks going out to Coach Johnston and Coach Rijo for challenging me to push my limits and for guiding me along the way,” added DeRosa.

The future is very bright for DeRosa who is especially thankful for her family on the journey to capture her dreams.

“I want to thank my family for their love, support, and encouragement,” DeRosa said. “They’ve been there for me every step of the way on this long journey. I’m so excited..I can’t wait to get started.”