CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning girl’s lacrosse standout Jenna DiNardo ends her Hawks career with a USA Lacrosse All-American selection.

Corning standout Jenna DiNardo has been selected as an All-American in Section IV by USA Lacrosse. The senior attacker and mid-fielder has been a scoring machine for the Hawks throughout a 5-year varsity career. DiNardo amassed over 300 points in her career, capping off her senior season with a 7-goal game in a state tournament loss.

In March, DiNardo signed to play in college at Division I University of Virginia. The Cavaliers commit will now add All-American status to her list of accolades, which includes Section IV Offensive Player of the Year, Section IV All League First Team, Section IV Female Athlete of the Year, and First Team Midfield. DiNardo claimed Twin Tiers Highlight of the Year in 2021 and earned a spot on the Under Armor 150 Team.

The Hawks sensational scorer played club lacrosse year-round with Monster Elite and will now take her talents to the NCAA Division I level.