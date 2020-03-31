Corning’s Drew Witham wins Winter MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Drew Witham continues to shine.

The Corning standout wrestler capped off his senior season by earning a third-place finish at the New York State Wrestling Championships in D-I in Albany. Now, he’s earned some more hardware.

Witham, the Section IV Wrestler of The Year, is the 18 Sports Winter Male MVP. His state finish was the best for any Hawk wrestler since 2002. That year, Ben Haradon-Keane placed 2nd. Joe Haile also placed 3rd in 1998 for Corning.

Witham finished his senior season at (39-4) and earned the highest amount of votes on mytwintiers.com/sports over the course of the last two weeks. For his career, Witham racked up a staggering (130-13) record with 70 wins by pin.

Tuesday night, we’ll reveal the 18 Sports Winter Female MVP at 6.