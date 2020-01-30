Corning’s Elora Ferrie signs with Grand Valley State lacrosse

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks lacrosse program does it again.

On Wednesday, the girls program announced another college signing for a special student-athlete. Elora Ferrie made her college choice official and will play lacrosse at Grand Valley State in Michigan next year. Ferrie signed in front of her family, friends, and teammates at Corning high school.

Ferrie, a three-sport standout for the Hawks, is a defensive specialist who paced their attack stopping some of the state’s best teams on the lacrosse field. Her speed as a runner in track & field propelled Elora to an elite level of play in lacrosse, a sport she’s thrilled to play at the next level.

Elora is also a standout performer in the Corning swimming program as well as a national champion runner for the indoor track team.

With video courtesy of the Corning Leader, Ferrie describes her emotions signing to the next level.