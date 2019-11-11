Corning’s Fisher wins Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a breakout performance for one Corning football standout.

Ja’Ovian Fisher earns the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan Athlete of The Week as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Fisher racked up the win after a two-touchdown performance and 151 yards rushing in Corning’s win over Binghamton in the Section IV Class AA semis.

Corning and Fisher just won its first Section IV title in five years this past Friday night, 14-12, over Elmira. Fisher was named the game MVP for his 153 yards rushing against the Express.

Next up for Corning is their first game in the state quarterfinals Saturday at 6 pm at Vestal high school against Cicero-North Syracuse.