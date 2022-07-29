ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lacrosse season has come and gone, but the awards for local boys lacrosse continue. Several local lacrosse standouts have earned sports on the All-State boys lacrosse teams, presented by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Corning’s Ethan Hart and Chris Grimaldi earned the highest team spots of all of the local talent. Hart earned a third team selection, while Grimaldi was picked for the fourth team. The Hawks won the Section IV Class A title this past season after defeating Ithaca. Grimaldi scored six times in the title game.

Patrick Carpenter earned a fifth team selection from the NYSSWA. Carpenter was a force, not only as a scorer for the Blue Raiders, but a ball distributor. Carpenter and the Blue Raiders fell just short of a Section IV Class B title this season.

In the small school division, Elmira Notre Dame standout Grant Crossley was tabbed for a sixth team selection. Crossley surpassed 1000 career saves this season and moved into seventh on the career saves list in the Empire State. The Bellarmine commit helped the Crusaders to a runner-up effort for the Section IV Class D title.

More local selections are listed below:

Large School:

Fourth Team – Ethan Hart – Corning

Fifth Team – Chris Grimaldi – Corning

Sixth Team – Patrick Carpenter – Horseheads

Honorable Mention – Mikey Gigliotti – Corning

Honorable Mention – Kaiden Green – Elmira

Honorable Mention – Dillon Kennedy – Corning

Honorable Mention – Nate Tenbus – Horseheads

Honorable Mention – Matthew Baker – Horseheads

Small School:

Sixth Team – Grant Crossley – Elmira Notre Dame

The full list can be found on the NYSSWA website: http://www.newyorksportswriters.org/reference/boys_lacrosse_stars_2022.shtml.