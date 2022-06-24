ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to recognize an incredible student-athlete.

Corning’s Jack Gregorski put together perhaps the greatest single-season of any runner for the Hawks. Gregorski won a staggering three individual New York State Championships in the same school year, while winning two more as part the Corning cross country team and the 4×800 relay team in outdoor track in June.

In the fall, Gregorski won the state individual crown in Class A with a time of (15:45.7). That win combined with the overall title for Corning at states in November. Gregorski followed that with another state title in indoor track.

Jack won that title in the 3,200 meters in Staten Island. Gregorski ran his way to the championship with a winning time of 8:57.96. Then Gregorski and the Hawks perhaps saved the best for last.

At outdoor states, Gregorski captured his third individual state title -the first ever to accomplish that feat in Corning history- with a winning time of 8:53.92 in the 3200m with a Section IV record time. Jack then was a part of the 4×800 championship relay team in the same weekend.

Gregorski will take his talents to run for Princeton University in the IVY League next year.

18 Sports is proud to recognize Gregorski for his outstanding season along with the Corning Hawks program for the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Inspiration of The Year.

