Corning’s Jake Cole to receive a kidney transplant from his brother

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A post Christmas miracle is coming for an inspirational wrestler in Corning.

Hawk blind wrestler, Jake Cole, has battled and endured throughout his entire life. Now, after months of searching for a match, Cole is in dire need of a full kidney transplant. In a great turn of events, Jake’s brother, Shawan, has been revealed as a match and will be donating his kidney to his brother next week in Rochester.

The procedure will help Jake live a full and happy life. Cole, who won his first wrestling match two years ago, has received the greatest gift of his life. 18 Sports will keep you updated on the surgery and the story of brotherhood, love, and life.

You can watch Jake’s full story from two wrestling seasons ago, Vision Quest: Blind Corning Wrestler Jake Cold continues to inspire: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/vision-quest-blind-corning-wrestler-jake-coles-journey/