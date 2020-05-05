Corning’s LeBaron earns Buffalo State Female Athlete of The Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Corning Hawk standout has conquered the next level of play.

Olivia LeBaron, a senior guard for Buffalo State University basketball, earned the school’s 2020 Female Athlete of The Year. LeBaron also was the recipient of the Ruth Houston Award, the school’s top annual honor given to a student-athlete for their outstanding overall career.

LeBaron set the school record for points in a single-season this year, pouring in 587 total. Olivia’s 21.7 points per game not only were a team-high, but was the best in the SUNYAC conference this season. LeBaron also notched three conference player of the week honors this season giving her seven total for her career for the Bengals.

LeBaron started her collegiate career at SUNY Brockport before transferring to Buffalo State, a move that she credits as being one of the best moves of her life.

Now, in just three full seasons for the Bengals, LeBaron leaves as one of the most decorated players in school history. The honorable mention All-American finishes second all-time in career points (1,463) and 11th in rebounds (620).

LeBaron plans on continuing her education in Europe next year and has her sights set on getting into coaching. 18 Sports congratulates Olivia LeBaron, the 2020 Buffalo State University Female Athlete of The Year and Ruth Houston Award recipient.

PHOTOS: Courtesy of Buffalo State Athletics