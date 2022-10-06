ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend will be the first big weekend in college for one local swimmer.

Corning grad Ryan McNutt will compete for Penn State University this Saturday when the Nittany Lions travel to Navy to compete against the Midshipmen and Boston College in a tri-meet. Swimming begins at 11 am Saturday and it will mark the first collegiate competition for McNutt at Penn State.

Ryan graduated from Corning High School as one of the most decorated swimmers in program and state history. An All-American for the Hawks, McNutt and the 200 Free relay team set a New York State record and won the Section IV title in 2020.

Ryan also swam to the 100 Free NYS Championship and is a seven-time Section IV overall champion with eight team records. 18 Sports confirmed with Penn State Athletics that McNutt will compete Saturday but no official event was released yet.

McNutt did compete on a relay team during the blue/white swimming event for Penn State last month.

(PHOTO: NYSPHSAA Athletics Twitter)