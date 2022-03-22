BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day for the personal record book of Corning’s Kenna Newman.

The junior attack at Binghamton University scored a career-high four goals and had two assists in the Bearcats’ 16-11 win over Quinnipiac at home Saturday. Binghamton trailed 3-0 and surged back to earn the victory. Newman continues to shine this season.

Kenna has registered 11 goals and 11 assists in her last six games. Newman now totals 14 goals and 13 assists on the year for Binghamton (5-4) who has now won two straight games. Newman’s 13 assists leads the team thus far on the season.

Newman was an all-state pick for Corning High School in lacrosse and three-sport athlete for the Hawks. 18 Sports will continue to follow her progress for the Bearcats. Binghamton travels to Albany Saturday at 4 pm.